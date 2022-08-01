The Police Command in Lagos State has placed its operatives on red alert over alleged plans to attack the state by terrorists.

This is contained in a statement issued yesterday by the command’s spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

According to him, the command was responding to intelligence reports suggesting that Lagos State could be on the radar of some persons planning attacks across the country.

“To this end, the commissioner of police, Lagos State Command, CP Abiodun Alabi, has placed the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) of the Command on high alert. Also placed on alert are all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Tactical Commanders, in a bid to ensure that any planned attack is promptly and decisively nipped in the bud,” he said.

Hundeyin further stated that the command was working closely with other security agencies to ensure that no person or group of persons succeeds in destabilising the peace and serenity enjoyed by the people of Lagos State.

He told people in the state not to fear, assuring them that all human, material and operational resources had been fully and optimally deployed across the state.

Hundeyin said that in all the border towns, persons coming in and going out were under surveillance to ensure that there was absolutely no breach of the peace in the state.

He noted that the command had a carefully laid down security plans and strategies, and that all residents of Lagos State should go about their lawful duties without panic or fear, but to remain very vigilant and report suspicious movements and persons to security agencies.

The police in Nigeria’s commercial capital Lagos may have been responding to the warning by the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Mr Gani Adams, who said he had learnt of plans by terrorists to attack Lagos State.

According to him, he also received intelligence report that well-armed terrorists had moved into forests in Osun, Oyo and Ogun states.

In a statement issued yesterday by Kehinde Aderemi, his special assistant on media, Adams said the terrorists were seen with a large cache of ammunition and urged the governors of the region to fortify the south-west security network, code-named Amotekun, so it can help the conventional security forces in containing the terrorists.

He said, “Now that Abuja has seemingly lost the battle to terrorists, the south-west region is the next target of these destroyers of hope.

“We are aware of their plans to strike in Lagos, Ibadan, Oyo state, and Abeokuta in Ogun State, however, I implore all the governors in the south-west to recruit local security service structure in their various local governments.

“Information reaching me today is that the terrorists are in-between Osu Forest and Ile Ife, Osun State, fully armed with various ammunition and they are presently in the forest between Abeokuta and Ibadan planning to attack us in the south-west.

“This is information that we need to act on in order to avoid possible calamity. Yoruba aren’t cowards. So, let everybody in the south-west (should) be vigilant and watchful in checking this insecurity scourge that is already suffocating Nigeria.”

Vowing that the region will not yield to those who want to destroy their land, Adams urged the six governors in the south-west states to hold an emergency security meeting with stakeholders across the region so as to address the threat to the region.

The Aare Ona Kakanfo said he is ready to offer his assistance, if needed by any of the south-west governors.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to redeem his image and use his power to establish state police before leaving office.

“The insecurity has reached its peak with the threat by these terrorists to kidnap the president, governors and lawmakers. Nigeria is going down because it looks as if there is no government in the country. It looks as if this administration has decided to force Nigerians to seek self-help.

“The president has about 10 months left in office. This is the time to redeem his image. President Buhari can use his executive powers to allow the immediate establishment of state police with a mandate to flush out all the terrorists stationed in strategic places in the country,” he said.

Bandits Kill 3 Policemen, 25 Others In Kogi, Sokoto

More than 20 persons have been killed by suspected bandits following the attack on Duma village in Tureta local government area of Sokoto State.

Locals say the bandits on motorcycles and carrying sophisticated weapons stormed the village in their large numbers and operated unchallenged, terrorising locals and rustling livestock for several hours on Wednesday.

LEADERSHIP gathered that over 20 of the victims died attempting to escape the attack by diving into the river and got drowned because of their inability to swim.

“A large herd of cattle were rustled and some youths from the community were forced to lead the livestock out of the town. Some of the youths the bandits forced to lead the livestock out of the town are still with the terrorists and they are making demand of Premium Motor Spirit in large quantities before the youths will be released.”

A source who disclosed this further hinted that Sokoto State governor Aminu Tambuwal led a team of security personnel and other government officials on a condolence visit to the village.

“The governor observed the Juma’at prayers where special prayers were held for the repose of the souls of the victims,” he said.

Also, three policemen and five local vigilantes have been killed in an ambush by suspected bandits in Ajaokuta, Kogi state.

The killings occurred on Saturday when suspicious movements were reported at the Ajaokuta police station.

An eyewitness account told our correspondent that the locals had reported at the Divisional police headquarters that some people were using their farms for criminal activities. The DPO immediately mobilised his men and some local vigilantes to visit the locations.

A source who pleaded anonymity said that unknown to them, the hoodlums had laid an ambush for them and opened fire on sighting the security personnel.

He said that the corpses of the deceased had been deposited at the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja.

While confirming the killings, the security adviser to Kogi State governor, Commander Jerry Omadara (rtd) said that the three policemen and five local vigilantes were killed in the ambush.

Omadara however gave assurance that the state government will not rest until the culprits were brought to book.

All attempt to reach to the police spokesperson, Mr Williams Aya, were fruitless as his mobile phone set could not be assessed.

4 Informants Arrested Over Kuje Jailbreak

The Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) has reportedly arrested four suspected informants behind the Kuje Correctional Centre terror attack.

The military has also killed over 70 terrorists linked with recent attacks in Bwari and others within the FCT.

According to an online medium, PRNigeria, the suspects are believed to be leaking information to terrorists about troops’ locations and movements in the outskirts of Abuja.

The suspects are already in the custody of a security agency, a claim this reporter could not independently verify at the time of this report.

The suspects were said to have been arrested with sophisticated equipment including Walkie-Talkies, revolvers, knives, amulets, and old Chinese made phones.

The source, who was part of the raid that led to the arrest of the informants, said discreet investigations are ongoing to confirm their leaders and financiers.

The source added that activities of the terrorist-collaborators were responsible for the recent attacks around the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

“The suspects are currently being interrogated to determine if they are working for terrorist groups or armed bandits or other elements with ulterior motives.

“I can authoritatively inform you that, while the military has deliberately refused to provide updates since the attack on Kuje Prison, and the last attacks on troops at the Bwari and Zuma Rock axis, the joint security task force has so far killed more than 70 armed criminals, including dangerous Kuje prison escapees and terrorists,” the source added

Save Nigeria From Collapse, Northern CAN Tells PMB, NASS

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly (NASS) to halt the worsening insecurity and stop living in self-denial.

CAN lamented that Nigeria is collapsing under the leadership of Buhari and the National Assembly.

Addressing a press conference yesterday in Kaduna at the Secretariat of CAN in the 19 northern states and the FCT, the secretary-general, Elder Sunday Oibe, said any political party that is fielding the same faith ticket does not mean well for the country. He stressed that such a party like the All Progressives Congress (APC) will not get support of Christians in the region.

“Northern CAN, hereby, calls on President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly to stop living in denial. Nigeria is on the verge of collapse, therefore, urgent and proactive steps must be taken to save the situation. Nowhere is safe!

“Nigeria is under siege by terrorists who are unleashing mayhem on the citizens and crippling economic and social activities across the country, particularly in states like Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara, Niger, Benue, Plateau, Taraba, Kebbi, Sokoto and even Abuja, the seat of power.

“The continuous brazen and commando-like style with which these terrorists operate unchallenged, even to the extent of issuing a threat to kidnap the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, is worrisome.

“Once again, we call on President Buhari to rise to the occasion by living up to his constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and property of citizens and defending the sovereignty of Nigeria.

We urge all well-meaning Nigerians to unite and pray fervently for the country and for the defeat of the enemies of the Nigerian state”.

On the 2023 general elections, Oibe said, “We reaffirm our stand against the idea of a Muslim- Muslim ticket in a multi-religious and multi-cultural society like Nigeria, particularly considering the fact that the country has never been this divided along religion and ethnic line before.

“Northern CAN wants to use this medium to call on politicians and political parties to be wary of those who might sneak to meet them secretly like Nicodemus in the name of Christian leaders from the north, with the sole aim of wetting their political appetite and desperation for monetary gains. Northern CAN, as a reputable religious organisation, will never engage in any secret dealing with any politician as a matter of policy”.

He emphasised however that its doors are open to any Nigerian who desires to share with it ideas on moving the country forward, stressing that Northern CAN, like many individuals and groups, is deeply concerned about the helpless security situation in the country.

Oibe who congratulated the newly elected national president of CAN, Rev. Dr. Daniel Oko and his deputy, Rev. Dr. Stephen Baba Panyam, and encouraged them to stand firm and be the real voice for the church in Nigeria.