Amadou Onana is reportedly set to hold talks with Arsenal amid reports of a £90m price tag

On Monday it was claimed that Arsenal are keen on signing the Everton midfielder.

Transfer guru Sacha Tavolieri wrote on X, formally Twitter: “Talks intensive currently ongoing between #EvertonFC & #ArsenalFC for Amadou Onana.

“The Belgian midfielder – who has always put his priority to stay in the Premier League – is keen on the move. Things could develop quickly…”

Mikel Arteta will likely be looking to add to his ranks in the coming weeks to reignite their title charge and gather momentum for the Champions League knock-out stages.

Indeed, the same day it was claimed Arsenal may be targeting Onana, the Everton star’s sister and agent Mélissa posted an Instagram story which suggests there may be truth behind claims of interest from north London.

The Gunners splashed out £105 million ($133m) on luring Declan Rice away from West Ham in the summer of 2023. Another raid on a Premier League rival is now being planned with the January window open for business in 2024.

With questions being asked about Thomas Partey’s future at Emirates Stadium, Mikel Arteta is ready to reinforce his engine room. Onana is a proven performer in the English top flight, while also collecting nine senior international caps with Belgium.

Onana has plenty of potential still to be unlocked at 22 years of age, with Arsenal eager to be the ones to benefit from that future development. According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, “intensive” discussions are taking place, and it is suggested that “things could develop quickly” from this point.

Any deal for Onana will not come cheap, with Arsenal needing to dig deep once more. It has been suggested that his price tag could be as high as £90m ($114m), although the Gunners would hope to bring any agreement in some way below that mark.