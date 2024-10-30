Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has denied suing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over plans by the anti-graft agency to arrest and prosecute him after his tenure in office.

The governor, in a rebuttal titled “Sanwo-olu Sues EFCC Over Alleged Plan to Arrest, Prosecute Him After Tenure” issued by the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro, SAN, said the purported suit is jejune and a figment of the writer’s imagination.

He said, “Our attention has been drawn to the news circulating in a media section titled “Sanwo-Olu Sues EFCC over alleged plan to arrest and prosecute him after tenure.”

“We need to clarify that Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu never sued or briefed any legal practitioner to file a suit on his behalf concerning the above subject matter.

“Also, it is disingenuous for the Governor, who enjoys immunity as conferred on him by the Constitution and has almost three years ahead of him, to brief any lawyer on this matter.

‘’To the best of my knowledge, my inquiry confirmed that the EFCC is not investigating the Governor and has never invited him or threatened arrest of any member of his staff, domestic or otherwise.

“We are investigating how the case came to be without our knowledge.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been an exemplar in terms of service delivery and prudent and judicious management of public resources.

“Therefore, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is busy working assiduously on improving the living conditions of all Lagosians, does not have anything to fear when he eventually leaves office at the end of his tenure in May 2027.”

He urged media organisations to be wary of the reports they entertain and publish on their respective platforms not to mislead the public.