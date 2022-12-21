The Canada chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has appealed to the party’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) to look out for people masquarading as Diaspora representatives of the party.

The Canada chapter in a statement issued by its chairman, Mr Elias Abone, stated that there was the need for the APC to be careful in dealing with people who come into Nigeria as members and representatives of the party in various countries.

He explained that being an election year, there were reports of persons claiming to be Diaspora chairmen of APC, whose intentions were strictly to create internal crisis for the party.

“APC chances in the 2023 presidential poll is very high such that opposition parties will want to create issues including using impersonators to infiltrate its ranks.” he said.

Abone said that representatives of APC in Diaspora are members of the Committee of Diaspora Chairmen (APCCDC) led by Mr Tunde Doherty, who is the chairman of APC UK Chapter.

“What this means is that any person or group claiming to be representing any diaspora chapter can easily be investigated.

“All diaspora chapters are seriously involved in campaigns and from our various chapters for the APC presidential candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu and will not fold our arms while non-members infiltrate the party,” he added.

On the recent disagreements in the Canada chapter of the party, the chairman said the differences have been resolved and that the executives now speak with one voice.

“All our genuine members are one and remain committed to the cause of ensuring that not only do we continue to project the party here in Canada but to also influence our families in Nigeria to vote for the APC.

“Whatever happened were minor hiccups that has not in anyway affected our unity as members of the APC in Canada,” he pointed out.

He, however, urged members with any grievance to always pursue it through the proper channels to uphold and maintain the integrity for which APC is known.

Abone urged Nigerians to support the APC and all its candidates in the 2023 general elections, especially the party’s presidential candidate, explaining that Tinubu would surely be remembered as the best thing that happened to Nigeria.