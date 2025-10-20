Ahead of 2027 general election, all is now set for the Plateau State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to receive defectors from the Peoples Democratic (PDP) and other political parties in the State.

Against this background, the party has constituted a high-powered committee headed by Arc Pam Dung Gyang to receive the returnees.

The National Chairman of APC, Professor Yilwatda Nentawe, disclosed this at a stakeholder meeting in Jos, saying that the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, will officially receive prominent politicians who recently defected to the ruling party, APC.

LEADERSHIP reports that among the defectors is the former Senator representing Plateau North, Barr Istifanus Gyang; former Political Adviser to Governor Caleb Mutfwang, Hon. Latep Dabang, and the former Secretary of the Rehabilitation and Resettlement Committee of IDPs, Brig- Gen John Sura (rtd) along with their supporters and many others in the state.

Meanwhile, prominent members of the two leading political parties, the PDP and APC, continue to resign their membership of the parties, citing disillusionment and loss of confidence in the party structures.