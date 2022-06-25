The Action Peoples Party (APP) will on Monday, June 27, 2022, drag the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to court to challenge his academic qualifications to stand for the 2023 presidential election.

The decision followed alleged irregularities in the academic qualifications and documents submitted by Tinubu to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Chairman of the party, Uche Nnadi, disclosed this on Friday, adding that the party has enough facts to prove its case.

According to Nnadi, INEC publication of the list of candidates for 2023 elections allegedly shows that APC presidential candidate is not eligible to contest as his forms allegedly contain false information.

He said, “Tinubu denies attending primary and secondary but claims a university degree in new INEC forms published today (Friday).

“Tinubu commits perjury as he abandons his earlier claim of attending primary school, sworn in an affidavit to run for governor but now claims not to have attended primary school.

“Tinubu’s new forms contradict his 2007 affidavit that he has primary school and secondary.

“Tinubu’s new declaration in new INEC forms of not attending primary and secondary school is false information, in view of earlier nomination forms of 2007 on oath containing alleged controversial primary and secondary schools he claimed to have.”