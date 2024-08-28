Former police commissioner, FCT, CP Lawrence Alobi, has described the appointment of a new director general of the State Services and director general of NIA as a welcome development.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP last night, Alobi said that, as senior officers who have held various commands in their respective agencies, the two appointees will introduce programmes and policies that will enhance their respective agencies’ operational capacity and effectiveness.

He said, “The new appointments are a welcome development. Based on their wealth of experience and professional and intellectual capacity, I am very optimistic that the two DGs will distinguish themselves by transforming their respective agencies dynamically.

“Being senior officers who have held headed various commands in their respective agencies, they will introduce programmes and policies that will not only enhance the operational capacity and effectiveness of their respective agencies but also contribute immensely in checkmating the current security challenges confronting the country and thereby concomitantly win the hearts and minds of the Nigerian and winning the trust and confidence of the people.

“I, therefore, congratulate them and pray that the Almighty God grant both of them good health and intellectual capacity that will enable them to effectively discharge the gamut of responsibilities associated with their new exalted offices in line with the Renewed Hope Mantra of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.”