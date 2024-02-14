Italian Serie A side AS Roma are reportedly keen on signing Super Eagles shootstoper, Maduka Okoye, from Udinese as a replacement for Rui Patricio, who is set to depart the club at season’s end.

Signed permanently by Udinese from Watford last summer, the 23-year-old Nigerian has quickly established himself as a regular starter in the Serie A side. With three clean sheets in eight matches this season, Okoye has proven himself to be a formidable presence between the posts.

His recent performance in Udinese’s 1-0 victory over Juventus further cemented his status as a rising star. Okoye made six saves and two clearances, thwarting the Bianconeri’s attempts to find the back of the net. It’s no wonder that his impressive displays have caught the attention of Roma’s management.

According to reliable sources, AS Roma is seriously considering Maduka Okoye as a potential replacement for the outgoing Rui Patricio. The Portuguese goalkeeper has been a mainstay for Roma since his arrival in 2021, but with his departure looming, the Giallorossi are on the hunt for a worthy successor.