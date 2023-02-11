When Air Commodore Dan Suleiman (rtd) woke up on Wednesday February 1, 2023, the idea of death was never on his mind. He had scheduled engagements with certain persons and was looking forward to receiving them. After prayers as he used to do every day with his wife, Tessy, the former military administrator of old Plateau State who was appointed Ambassador to Russia by President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2003, left to take some rest before commencing his activities for the day. He would later collapse and was rushed to the hospital for medical attention. He gave up the ghost shortly before 1pm.

For Suleiman who was one of the first four Nigerians to enlist in the Air Force in 1962, he achieved greatness by hard work and commitment to dedicated service. Though a nationalist whose vision of development for his country was anchored on justice and equality, the former Military Administrator of old Plateau State never left any stone unturned to ensure excellent performance.

Coming from a modest background founded on honesty and dedication to work, the late Air Force officer was born to the family of Mallam Suleiman and Mama Rhoda Suleiman of Guyuk, Adamawa State. His father spared no efforts to ensure he got enrolled into Guyuk Elementary School in 1948. By 1954, young Daniel who would later be known as simply ‘Dan’ would gain promotion into the Senior Primary School in Numan where he qualified for the First Leaving Certificate.

Gaining admission into the Provincial Secondary School, Yola, he completed his secondary school education in 1962 and enrolled in the Air Force the same year after he successfully passed the entrance examination. He was at the Ethiopian Air Force Base, Bishoftu where he obtained his ‘Primary Flying Wing Certification 1’ in 1963, and would soon complete ‘Basic Flying Wing Certification 2’ in 1964. In 1965, he qualified and completed the Advance Transport Aircraft Certificate and qualified to fly heavy military transport aircraft.

To equip him for the task ahead in becoming an excellent military officer, he got promoted to the rank of Flight Lieutenant and became one-Star Commanding Officer Air Force Base, Ikeja in 1964. The outbreak of the civil war in 1969 saw him in action to keep the nation united. He miraculously survived an air crash in 1968 with his fighter jet, before being sent to Bracknell Staff College UK from 1969 to 1971 for further courses.

Highlights of his military career include his membership of the Supreme Military Council (SMC) during the General Yakubu Gowon and Murtala/ Obasanjo regime. He not only worked for the improvement of the healthcare delivery in the country as Federal Commissioner of Health, he facilitated the establishment of ECOWAS as Federal Commissioner of Special Duties.

In 1980, after his retirement from the Air Force, he emerged as the first President of Lunguda Development Association. He held the position for 39 years to demonstrate his love for his community. While he tried to carry along his people for national participation, he enmeshed himself in advocacy and politics. His emergence as President of the Middle Belt Forum and participation in the transition programme of the military government from 1995–1998, demonstrated his love for the emancipation of ethnic nationalities of not only the North but the South.

Though a military officer of excellent standing, he was a member of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO). He served as an arrowhead of the move to revalidate the June 12 mandate, resumed to have been won by Chief Moshood Olawale Kashimawo Abiola, popularly known as MKO. He would remain steadfast in insisting for the de-annulment of the June 12 presidential poll.

His daughters, Habiba and Daniela, remember him as a “Father to the nation and to many people who always put God first. You have left big shoes to fill and we will try to live our lives to best honor the legacy you left behind”

Jim, his eldest son recalls that his “Father’s principles were based on the biblical teaching of seek ye first the kingdom of God and His Righteousness and all other things would be added unto you. He never sought fame nor fortune, rather he dedicated his life to the service of God and humanity. I’m blessed to have grown up in his home and learned from him”.

For another of his son, Daniel, “Dads are someone to look up to, someone to follow, someone to admire, someone to be proud of and someone to brag about, someone to hold and someone to cry with, someone to learn from and someone to respect, someone to listen to and someone to talk to, someone to try to impress, sometimes rebel against, and, someone must of all with whom you love absolutely”.

For the youngest son, “My father was an inspiration to me for his service and dedication to God, his family, community and country. He was greatly loved by all and his presence shall always be remembered and missed”.

His widow, Tessy, remembers him as a loving husband, father and grandfather who left nothing undone to assist the less privileged and poor people who daily visit for assistance. According to her: “ My husband was a man of peace and prayers. He loved to pray at all times. He would always wake me at midnight for us to pray. He was a great man of faith and I shall miss him so dearly. He taught me humility and patience and to always be clear headed in whatever I want to do and achieve in life”.

He was always willing to stand for justice and was a man of prayers at all times. He was not willing to succumb to injustices and oppression. Wherever there is oppression, eh ws willing to break and oppose it. Each time he was fighting for freedom, he remained tireless and unyielding. To him any struggle against injustice was not yet complete the chains of bondage was broken,

He was a politician and military man mixed in one. He could best be described as a military democrat who knew the issues and worked so hard to ensure freedom for ethnic nationality and other Nigerians. He yearned for democracy and never let go of the dream that Nigerians someday will enjoy full democracy, across religious and ethnic divides.

As arrangements are concluded to commence his final journey next week to his hometown, Guyuk, Adamawa State, Air Commodore Suleima’s hard work did not escape the attention of government in 1980 when the Alhaji Shehu Shagari-led administration conferred on him the the ‘Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic’ (OFR) award. President Goodluck Jonathan would yet again in 2014 confer on him another national award, Commander of the Order of the Niger’ (CON).

In life he was the symbol of the endless struggle for both ethnic nationalities for justice and fair play for all his fellow citizens. Suleiman did not see people from where they hail from; he saw them as humans in need of justice and equity. As he is buried next week, the inedible footprints of this Consummate Man of Justice and lover of Freedom remain an inspiration to both present and future Nigerian leaders.