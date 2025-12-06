Aston Villa ended Arsenal’s 18-match unbeaten run to blow the Premier League title race wide open on Saturday as Manchester City beat Sunderland 3-0 to close within two points of the leaders.

Emiliano Buendia’s stoppage time strike secured a 2-1 victory for Villa and a ninth win in 10 league games since taking just three points from their opening five matches of the season.

“We were pushing and we were really, really believing in our victory,” said Villa boss Unai Emery. “We pushed until the last minute, and we got it.”

Arsenal were without the injured Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba and Cristhian Mosquera in defence and the normally rock solid visitors struggled to cope with Villa’s variety of attacking weapons.

Eberechi Eze was caught on his heels as Matty Cash blasted Emery’s men into a halftime lead.

Arteta responded by introducing Viktor Gyokeres and Leandro Trossard at the break and got the response he demanded.

Trossard equalised with his 50th Premier League goal, from Bukayo Saka’s deflected cross.

Only a stunning save from Emi Martinez against his former club then denied Martin Odegaard giving Arsenal the lead.

But Arsenal’s quest to end a 22-year wait to win the title hit a rare bump in the road this season when Buendia fired into the top corner after a goalmouth scramble in the final minute of added time.

“Losing it in the manner that we did in the last kick of the game was very painful and disappointing,” said Arteta.

City took full advantage of Arsenal’s defeat to close the gap at the top with a routine 3-0 win over Sunderland.

On a rare shot-shy day for Erling Haaland, City’s centre-backs lead the way as Ruben Dias blasted into the top corner from distance before Josko Gvardiol headed in a second before halftime.

Phil Foden scored for the fifth time in three games to round off the scoring in the second half.