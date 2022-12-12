Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has urged the people of Nasarawa State to vote the party in the 2023 polls as he will uplift the infrastructure in the State if voted into office.

The former Vice President made this known at the PDP presidential campaign rally in Lafia, Nasarawa State capital.

He said, “I want to thank the people of Nasarawa for this support. I want to reiterate our commitment to the employment of youths and women in Nigeria. This is why my administration will set aside $10b for this purpose.”

The PDP presidential candidate further said he “will lift up Nasarawa’s infrastructure if voted into office.”

On his part, national chairman of the PDP, Iyorcha Ayu, predicted the party’s flagbearer, Atiku, will win the North-Central geopolitical zone of the country in the next general elections.

The party chairman urged those who have left the party to return and join the winning train as the party was poised for victory in the next general election.

“Atiku will get his highest votes from northcentral. I expect Nasarawa to give Atiku 95 percent of votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We started the journey in Nasarawa 1998.

“I urge all those who have left the party to come back to the winning party, come join the winning train,”

Ayu urged the PDP supporters in Nasarawa to vote all party’s candidates in the State come.