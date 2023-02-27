As the results of the last Saturday’s presidential election in Kaduna State began to trickle in from Sunday night, former Governor Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi has delivered his Makarfi Local Government Area to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

This is even as the PDP takes the early lead from the results of the eight local government areas so far collated and declared at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Collation Centre in Kaduna on Monday.

The local government areas so far announced were Giwa, Kaura, Kajuru, Makarfi, Kaduna South, Kauru, Jaba and Lere.

Meanwhile, while the PDP won in Makarfi and Giwa, Labour Party’s Peter Obi won in Kaura and Kajuru local government areas of the State.

In Giwa, PDP polled 22,302 votes, as against APC’s 19,922, while New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) and LP polled 3,114 and 565 votes respectively.

In Makarfi local government area, PDP scored 22,098 votes to beat APC with 13,767 votes, while NNPP and LP scored 5,219 and 759 votes respectively.

In Kaura local government area, Labour Party polled 25,744 to emerge victorious, while PDP trailed far behind with 7,847 votes, as against APC’s 1,847 and NNPP’s 320 votes.

Also in Kajuru local government area, Labour Party secured a landslide victory with 14,875 votes to defeat both PDP and APC who scored 9,253 and 3,940 votes respectively, while NNPP scored 1,221 votes.

In Jaba local government area, LP won with 9,967 votes with the PDP trailing behind with 8,798 votes. APC secured 3,131 while NNPP scored 335 votes.

In Kaduna South local government area, PDP won landslide with 42,998 votes, APC got 29,596 votes, LP got 22,577 votes while NNPP got 22,577 votes.

In Kauru local government area, PDP also won with 19,018 votes, APC got 15,870 votes, LP secured 11,293 while NNPP secured 3,128 votes.

In Lere local government area, PDP also carried the day with 34,149 votes, APC scored 24,695 votes, LP garnered 15,568 votes while NNPP secured 7,264 votes.

As at 10:45am on Monday, only results from the eight local government areas had been collated, while those of the remaining 15 local government areas were being expected.