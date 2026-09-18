Former vice president and presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has urged President Bola Tinubu to adopt any policy capable of reducing the price of petrol, saying the president should not reject an idea simply because it was proposed by a political opponent.

Atiku made the call on Friday while speaking to journalists at a press conference, where he criticised the economic consequences of the removal of petrol subsidy and urged the Federal Government to take urgent measures to ease the burden on Nigerians.

According to him, the removal of the subsidy without adequate measures to protect families, workers, farmers and businesses had triggered a chain reaction that has increased the cost of transportation, food, production and other basic necessities.

“For more than three years, that burden has travelled from the petrol station to the bus stop, from the bus stop to the market, and from the market to the family dining table,” Atiku said.

“When petrol becomes expensive, transportation becomes expensive. Once transportation becomes expensive, food becomes expensive. Farmers pay more to move produce. Traders pay more to stock their shops.

“Workers pay more to get to work. Businesses pay more for logistics and energy. In the end, the Nigerian family receives the bill.”

Atiku said the economic hardship being experienced by Nigerians could no longer be dismissed as a theoretical debate among economists, arguing that the effects were being felt daily by households and businesses.

“When government makes energy expensive, it makes life expensive. This is no longer an argument between economies. It is the daily reality of millions of Nigerians,” he said.

The former vice president recalled that when he previously advocated government intervention to reduce petrol prices, Tinubu had dismissed the proposal as evidence of “serious ignorance of governance and economy.”

He, however, questioned whether the president would similarly describe organised labour, manufacturers, petroleum marketers and millions of Nigerians who have raised concerns over rising costs as ignorant.

“My dear Bola, events since then have raised a simple question. Is the Nigerian Labour Congress also ignorant when it calls for urgent intervention to cushion workers from rising petroleum prices?” he asked.

“Are petroleum marketers ignorant when they call for policies that strengthen domestic refining and help moderate pump prices? Are Nigerian manufacturers ignorant when they warn that power-related expenses now consume more than half of operating costs?

“And are the millions of Nigerians crying out because they can no longer afford transportation, food, and other basic necessities also ignorant?”

Atiku said the government must listen when different sections of society raise concerns about the impact of its policies.

“When workers, producers, marketers, and ordinary families are all raising the alarm, government must listen,” he said.

“If everyone who questions your policy is ignorant while only the president is presumed wise, then we have a leadership problem in our hands.”

He urged Tinubu to demonstrate the willingness to change course where government policies were producing unintended consequences.

“Leadership requires the humility to confront the consequences of policy and the courage to change course,” Atiku said.

He further criticised the emphasis on macroeconomic indicators such as GDP growth and increased government revenues, arguing that Nigerians were more concerned about their purchasing power.

“Government celebrates GDP growth, higher revenues, and bigger allocations. But Nigerians judge the economy by what their money can buy,” he said.

“If government receives more naira while the citizens of Nigeria buy less food, less fuel, less electricity, and less transportation, then bigger government revenues mean little to the families struggling to survive.”

Atiku called on Tinubu to use what he described as the remaining eight months of his administration to reduce the economic burden on Nigerians.

“I am calling on Mr. Bola Tinubu to act now. He has approximately eight months remaining in office,” he said.

“Bola, I want you to use those eight months to give Nigerians relief.”

He specifically appealed to the president not to reject a policy intervention simply because it originated from him.

“Bola Tinubu should not be ashamed to do what is necessary to lower the price of petroleum simply because Atiku Abubakar proposed a government intervention,” he said.

“He should just take the idea, rename it if he wishes, and even take the credit. What matters to me is that Nigerians pay less.”

Atiku added: “A sensible idea does not become a bad idea because it came from your opponent. If responsible intervention can lower prices, intervene. If changing course can help Nigerians’ families, change course for God’s sake.”

He also cautioned the Federal Government against relying excessively on palliatives to cushion the effects of economic policies, describing such measures as temporary solutions that cannot replace sound economic policies.

“Nigerians do not need another elaborate palliative economy. Do not make life unbearable and then distribute bags of rice as evidence of compassion,” he said.

“Palliatives manage pain. Good policy addresses the source of the pain.”

Atiku also expressed concern over the planned phase-out of electricity subsidies in 2027, warning that rising energy costs could further increase pressure on households, small businesses and manufacturers.

“The lesson of petrol must not be repeated with electricity. Do not remove first and think later. Do not impose the pain first and search for palliatives afterwards,” he said.

“When energy becomes unaffordable, everything becomes unaffordable.”

He urged Tinubu to use the remaining period of his administration to introduce measures capable of reducing the cost of living, offering to provide technical input if the government requires it.

“Nigerians do not have to wait for another administration before they benefit from an idea that can help them today,” Atiku said.

“If you need the framework, I will provide it. Implement it under your government. Give it whatever name you choose. Take the credit. I ask for only one thing: Let Nigerians breathe.”

Atiku also outlined the policy he said he would implement if elected president in 2027, promising a transparent production subsidy for petroleum products refined in Nigeria and sold to Nigerian consumers.

“If elected from May 29, 2027, I will introduce a transparent production subsidy for petroleum products refined in Nigeria and sold to Nigerians,” he said.

He explained that the proposed scheme would be similar to government support for local production in other sectors, using the example of rice milling.

According to him, reducing production costs for Nigerian refiners would enable them to sell petroleum products at lower prices, increase demand for locally refined products and create jobs across the value chain.

“Government support must bring prices down,” he said.

Atiku said only petroleum products confirmed to have been refined in Nigeria would qualify for the proposed subsidy, while imported products would be excluded.

He added that the programme would have spending limits, require National Assembly approval and be subjected to independent audits.

Atiku also urged Nigerians to remain vigilant amid possible protests by transport operators, warning that such demonstrations could provide an opportunity for temporary relief measures that might not address the underlying problems.

He said Nigerians should distinguish between short-term interventions and policies capable of delivering sustainable reductions in the cost of living.

“I am prepared to compete with you politically, but I will never compete with the welfare of the Nigerian people,” Atiku said.

“The presidency may be contested. The well-being of Nigerians should never be.”

He said his ultimate objective was to build an economy where increased production translates into jobs, increased government revenue improves living standards and economic growth translates into greater purchasing power for Nigerians.

“Ultimately, Nigerians do not live on statistics. They live on what their hard-earned money can buy,” he said.