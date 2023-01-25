A group, The Atiku Youth Wing, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo for allegedly abusing his office and using taxpayers’ money to prosecute his political interest, especially his recent call for enforcement agencies to arrest the Presidential Candidates of PDP Atiku Abubakar over unfounded allegations.

This director general of the Atiku Youth Wing, Comrade Odih Rowland, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja.

Rowland noted that Nigerians cannot be funding someone who is using taxpayers’ money to pursue his political aspirations and intimidating the former Vice President of Nigeria.

He said that calling on enforcement agencies to arrest the Presidential Candidate of a leading political party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, over unfounded allegations shows excesses of the appointee.

“It is on this premise that we urge President Muhammadu Buhari to consider his sack for abuse of office and using taxpayers’ money to project a Presidential Candidate who has unresolved Drug trafficking and corruption allegations against him and is unwilling to initiate any legal action to clear his name,” he said.

He noted that unfortunately Festus Keyamo is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, and forgets the fundamental Principle of Equity, which says “He who comes to equity must come with clean hands”.

Odih averred that Keyamo’s continued stay in office as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will present Nigeria to the globe as a country with very low moral values and would make Nigeria unattractive to serious-minded countries.