Nigeria’s Super Eagles and Nottingham Forest striker, Taiwo Awoniyi, celebrated his first English Premier League goal in the ongoing season in a heartfelt and symbolic manner, marking a triumphant return to action after a prolonged injury spell.

Awoniyi, who entered the game as a substitute in the 88th minute, scored a close-range tap-in from James Ward-Prowse’s cross to seal Nottingham Forest’s emphatic 3-0 away victory over Wolves at Molineux Stadium on Monday night.

The 27-year-old forward’s goal was a moment of redemption, coming 324 days after his last goal in February 2024, following a lengthy injury layoff. Nottingham Forest had already taken a commanding lead in the first half, courtesy of goals from Morgan Gibbs-White and Chris Wood.

Awoniyi’s celebration captured the attention of fans and commentators alike. He lifted his shin pads to his face, momentarily covering it—a gesture with deep personal significance. Inscribed on his shin pads was a Bible verse James 1:17: “Every good and perfect gift is from above,” reflecting his gratitude and faith.

Fellow Nigerian Ola Aina, who has been in exceptional form for Forest this season, was among the first to celebrate with Awoniyi, joined by other teammates in a show of camaraderie.

Speaking after the match, Chris Wood expressed his delight at Awoniyi’s return to scoring form: “We’re happy for Taiwo. We know his qualities and how hard he’s working to help the team. Hopefully, he scores more goals.”

The victory elevated Nottingham Forest to third place in the Premier League, level on 40 points with Arsenal in second and six points behind league leaders Liverpool.