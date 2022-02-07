Bandits have attacked a Catholic parish located in Chawai, Kauru local government area of Kaduna State on Sunday night, and in the process kidnapped the parish priest of St. Monica Catholic Church, Ikulu parish, Rev. Fr Joseph Shekari.

A cook in the parish, whose name could not be ascertained, was also killed in the process.

A statement by the Catholic Chancellor, Kafanchan Diocese, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Okolo, who confirmed the attack, said, “It is with great pain that we announce to you the kidnapping of our Priest, Rev. Fr. Joseph Danjuma Shekari. The sad event occurred on Sunday, February 06, 2022 at about 11.30pm.

“He was abducted from his residence at St. Monica’s Catholic Church, Ikulu Parish, in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“While we solicit for an intense prayer for his quick and safe release, we equally wish to call on all and sundry to refrain from taking the laws into their hands. We will use every legitimate means to ensure his quick and safe release.

“May Jesus crucified on the Cross, listen to our prayers and hasten the unconditional release of His Priest and all other kidnapped persons.”

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Muhammed Jalige, could not be reached for reaction at the time of this report.

