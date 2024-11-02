Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed has expressed disgust over the months hunger treatment meted to some minors arrested on August 3, 2024 in connection with their participation in the August nationwide #EndBadGovernance protests.

Mohammed noted that the 125 arrested youths languished in police cells until Friday, November 1, 2024 when they were arraigned before a Federal High Court in Abuja during which five of them collapsed in court.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the teenage defendants were charged before Justice Obiora Egwuatu on ten count charges bordering on terrorism, attempt to overthrow the government, and alleged mutiny.

Governor Mohammed explained that the inhuman treatment to these minors, especially placing them on the vagaries of hunger clearly indicates the terrible situations suspects found themselves in police cells or detention.

According to the Bauchi governor, the situation has also thrown a major challenge to Northern leaders that apparently lack unity and could not speak with one voice

Governor Bala expressed these in his verified Facebook account in Hausa with the title: “ArewaMuFarka” where he expressed worries on how the suspected protesters were humiliated with pangs of hunger and molestation.

“How do you expect a person who is unable to feed himself three square meals a day to bail himself in the sum of N10 million as surety?”, the Governor queried, seeking leniency for those suspected to have been involved in the protest.

The governor expressed distaste with the situation, after watching an online video footage of the suspects being prosecuted before a court with charges of plot to overthrow the government, robbery and terrorism during the last protest meant to address economic hardship.

“Looking dejected, hungry, lack of balanced diet food, the vividly looking protest suspects clearly indicate how they were being badly treated and humiliated while in detention in police cells”, the governor said.

Governor Bala, while commiserating with the victims as a father and leader, called on security agencies in the country, the judiciary and human rights bodies to demand the release of those underage suspects.

He also called for downward review of the suspects’ bail conditions.