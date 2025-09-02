Bauchi State government has constituted a 30-man committee to sensitise the people on peaceful and harmonious coexistence in Bogoro and Tafawa Balewa local government areas.

Advertisement

Inaugurating the committee of clergymen, security operatives and administrators, Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed noted with concern how some unscrupulous elements were trying to scuttle the six-year hard-earned peace in Muslim/Christian-dominated communities of the two councils.

At the event held at the Government House, Bauchi, yesterday, the governor said, “We would not allow our hard-earned peaceful coexistence to be truncated by the special grace of Allah. We have invested massively in security and peace measures and mechanisms, and we would not allow anyone, no matter how highly placed, to scuttle the serenity and harmony that we have attained upon which our development lies.”

Governor Bala warned that the state government would deal decisively with any shenanigan threatening the peace and assured the people that they were working hard with all the security agencies to contain any threat around the state.

“To build upon the efforts we are making, the government found it expedient and timely to leverage on the influence and standing of the religious leaders to sensitise the citizens on the need for harmony and peaceful co-existence as a panacea for our collective roles as a people”.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that there is no doubt that imams and clergymen are vital in resolving ethno-religious conflicts because they hold trusted authorities and can access large audiences to promote peace and serve as credible mediators, and are well-positioned to facilitate interfaith dialogue using religious frameworks.

“Their efforts are acknowledged since we came on board and were most effectively supported by the government towards justice and fair play, hence there must be justice, equity and recognition. We are committed to providing every support to ensure that the committee succeeds on its peace mission.”

Senator Bala Mohammed gave the committee’s terms of reference, which included embarking on vigorous and sustained sensitisation to promote peaceful co-existence and encourage intergroup communication, among other things.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is also to mediate disputes and promote dialogue between different groups that are considered necessary, and utilise their religious institutions to provide platforms for community engagement and mobilisation of people towards peace-building efforts.

The committee is to be co-chaired by Imam Fa’izu Ado Musa Tafawa Balewa and Reverend Father Benson Nature, who were chairmen of the Council of Imams and Pastors of Tafawa Balewa local government area, respectively.

Speaking on behalf of the committee, co-chairmen Malam Faizu Ado Musa and Reverend Father Benson Bature assured their readiness to collaborate with key stakeholders, traditional rulers, religious leaders, and security agencies to ensure effective execution of the mandate entrusted to them. They commended the governor for his dedication to promoting peace and stability in the state.