Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma has called on Christians to emulate the exemplary attributes of Jesus Christ and charged the citizenry to reflect on the true love of Jesus Christ for mankind.

He said the true meaning of Christmas can be better appreciated if the faithful see Jesus Christ as love and show same to all manner of humans.

Governor Uzodimma’s assertions were contained in his 2022 Christmas broadcast to Imo people.

The governor also used the broadcast to profess his love for Imo people. “It is this true love and peace of Christ which surpasses all understanding that I extend to my beloved Ndi-Imo, on this glorious occasion of the commemoration of the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ. I do so in the spirit of Christmas, having in mind the words of Christ Himself: ‘This is my commandment, that you love one another as I have loved you’ (John 15:12).’’

He challenged Christians to reflect deeply on the essence of Christmas to know whether it is just about merry making.

Uzodimma reassured the people that he will continue to pursue programmes that carter to their needs in love, care and fear of God.

“I have often wondered why those who profess to be Christians don’t know the essence of Christmas. When we say Christmas signifies love, why then is it difficult for us to practice this love in all its ramifications, in our relationship with God and our fellow humans. It baffles me that many of those who engage in criminality in Imo State and their sponsors, claim to be Christians. Is the name a decorative cloak for them while their character is a direct opposite of what a Christian character should be?

ADVERTISEMENT

“My esteemed Ndi-Imo, I greet all of you on this joyous occasion of Christmas. To the glory of God, another Christmas season is here. As always, it is this special and happy season that reminds us of God’s everlasting covenant with the human race. That divine covenant made manifest by the special gift of His only begotten Son – Jesus Christ, the saviour of mankind, whose birth was foretold by the Prophets. The scriptures described the great essence of His coming as symbolising God’s gift of inestimable love to humanity.

“Therefore, Christmas should serve as a constant reminder to all of us that God is indeed Love. And through the coming of Christ, God demonstrated His invaluable love for all of humanity. As the scriptures tell us in John, Chapter 3, verse 16, ‘For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son , so that whoever believes in him will not die but have eternal life.’

“It is this true love and peace of Christ which surpasses all understanding that I extend to my beloved Ndi-Imo, on this glorious occasion of the commemoration of the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ. I do so in the spirit of Christmas, having in mind the words of Christ Himself: ‘This is my commandment, that you love one another as I have loved you (John 15:12).’’