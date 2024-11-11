The United States President, Joe Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris, made their first public appearance together since after last week’s election when they attended a Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

The two leaders participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, according to the White House.

LEADERSHIP reports that Veterans Day in the United States is a day set aside to recognise the bravery and sacrifice of those who have served in the US Armed Forces and fought for the country and its freedom.

Joining them at the event was the First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff. Vice President Harris was also scheduled to attend President Biden’s remarks at the amphitheatre at Arlington Cemetery.

This appearance came just days after Vice President Harris lost the presidential election to President-elect Donald Trump, who won all seven battleground states and was on track to secure the popular vote. The election outcome has sparked internal discussions within the Democratic Party, with some pointing accusing fingers at those believed were responsible for Harris’ defeat.

Recall that Harris replaced Biden as the Democratic candidate in late July after Biden withdrew his candidacy amid concerns from party lawmakers that he would struggle to mount a competitive campaign against Trump.

Despite the loss, both Harris and Biden delivered speeches last week, emphasising a commitment to a peaceful transfer of power. They also urged their supporters to continue fighting for their values. In his speech, Biden praised Harris for leading an “inspiring campaign.”

“She gave her whole heart and effort, and she and her entire team should be proud of the campaign they ran,” President Biden had said.