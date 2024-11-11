The General Overseer of the Celebration Church International (CCI), Pastor Emmanuel Iren, has reacted to the criticism of ‘night vigil’ programme by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Gregory Obi, saying no church holds night vigil on daily basis.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Obi had a few days ago mentioned during an interview on Nedu’s Honest Bunch podcast that Nigeria had to turn ‘night vigils’ to ‘evening shifts’, so that citizens can be productive.

Obi’s remark sparked debate and controversies on social media, with some netizens supporting the former Anambra State governor’s stance and others disagreeing with his view.

But, a viral video making the rounds on social media on Monday shows Pastor Iren addressing the issue while speaking to his congregation.

The cleric said he has “profound respect” for the person of Peter Obi, but he strongly disagreed with his ‘night shifts’ notion, saying that no church in Nigeria holds a ‘night vigil’ every day.

“Every day on the internet, you see someone saying instead of spending all this time in church having vigils every day.

“Which church do you know that has vigils every day?

“Some might have vigils every day for a season, but no church has vigils every day,” he stated.

He added, “Please don’t get me wrong, I have profound respect for the person who said this, it is part of my privileged rules in Christ and in the body of Christ to set the records straight in some issues like this.

“Do you realise that if you saw someone who goes to the gym every day, you wouldn’t think he’s wasting economic hours, don’t you see that the bias is hidden?

“If you saw someone who hung out with his friend thrice a week you would say it’s work-life balance, but someone who goes to church thrice a week, you’d say we need to be more productive as a nation.

“First and foremost, it’s the gaslighting for me. Nobody who has been in government past or present has the right to make such a comment.

“For God’s sake, if the people don’t go to work, have you provided jobs for them?”

The clergyman further stated, “I believe in productivity but please, don’t let anyone talk down on your devotion, your relationship with the Lord, protect it with all you have, don’t let anyone talk you out of your covering, prayer brought you here, stick to it o.”