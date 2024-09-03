Binance, a leading global cryptocurrency firm, has raised serious concerns over what it called “inhumane treatment” of Tigran Gambaryan, a senior executive detained in Nigeria for over six months.

The company alleged that Gambaryan had been denied proper medical care despite his deteriorating health.

In a statement dated September 3, Binance revealed that Gambaryan, who suffers from a severe medical condition, was denied the use of a wheelchair and forced to enter the court on crutches.

The statement described him as “visibly in pain and distressed,” eventually breaking down in tears. “His lawyers filed a new bail application on medical grounds and due to restricted access to him for trial preparation,” Binance noted.

“The EFCC prosecutor opposed this on the basis he is well, but the partial medical records provided recommend urgent surgery.”

A video circulating online shows Gambaryan struggling to use crutches while limping and attempting to hold onto a Correctional officer for support. The officer responded, “Don’t touch me; you can walk; you are fine.” Gambaryan was heard saying, “He was told not to help me. He said there’s instructions. Why can’t I use the wheelchair? Is this a show? I am an innocent person, and you are doing this to me.” The officer replied, “You can walk; manage yourself, let’s go.”

Following this, the judge ordered that Gambaryan be allowed to use a wheelchair, with the bail hearing scheduled to continue on September 4.

Binance expressed its deep concern over the situation, stating, “We are extremely distressed by the video of Tigran in court yesterday. This video is just a snapshot of Tigran’s current reality. His health is rapidly declining, and we are deeply concerned about the long-term consequences of this unjust detention.”

The company further urged the Nigerian government to reconsider its stance. “Nigeria does not need to keep Tigran in order for us to settle any alleged past issues. We continue to implore the government of Nigeria to let Tigran return home and let us continue in our engagements.”

Highlighting recent diplomatic resolutions, Binance stated, “Our recent resolutions with Brazil and India demonstrate how historical issues can be resolved through constructive dialogue and adherence to legal standards. This is the international standard of doing business.”

Richard Teng, Binance’s CEO, also took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice his frustration, sharing the video with the caption, “This inhumane treatment of Tigran must end. He must be allowed to go home for medical treatment and to be with his family.”

LEADERSHIP reports that Teng had earlier expressed his concerns in a letter dated August 27, 2024, describing Gambaryan’s detention as “unjust, unfairly, and unlawful.” He called on the Nigerian government to release him on humanitarian grounds. “We are now at the six-month mark of Tigran Gambaryan’s unjust detention. Tigran’s physical and mental conditions have deteriorated rapidly, and his situation is now more dire than ever,” Teng wrote.

“He is in severe pain and unable to walk due to a herniated disc. Despite his condition, the Nigerian government has denied him adequate medical care, including basic needs such as access to a wheelchair,” Teng added.