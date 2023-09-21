Zamfara journalist, Hamisu Danjibga, who was declared missing earlier in the week has been found dead.

The secretary, Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Zamfara council, Ibrahim Gada, disclosed this in a statement in Gusau, the state capital.

“Zamfara State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists regrets to announce the death of Hamisu Danjibga a reporter with Voice of Nigeria (VON) whose body was found in a soakaway behind his house three days after missing.

“The discovery of his corpse was a result of an unpleasant odour observed by Islamiya Children in the evening of Wednesday 20th September 2023 who drew the attention of their teachers.

“After breaking the soakaway the dead body was confirmed to be that of Danjibga by his family and some neighbors. His funeral rites have since been observed according to Islamic injunctions.

“The Union extends its heartfelt condolence to the family, Voice of Nigeria, and the entire Zamfara state.

“The Council while expressing deep concern over the nature of Danjibga’s demise, appealed to security agencies to thoroughly investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to justice”, the statement read.