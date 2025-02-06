Bolt drivers under the aegis of E-hailing Drivers on Thursday protested the killing of one of their colleagues, Henry Osarodion Osemwhenkhai in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The bolt drivers who took their protest to the premises of the Nigeria Union of Journalists at the NUJ Press Centre in Benin City, called on the Nigeria Police to investigate and bring officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) accused of killing Osemwhenkhai to justice.

The protesters who described the killing as ‘gruesome murder of their member’ carried placards with inscriptions such as: “Enough of the Brutality by Security Agencies,” “Enough is Enough, Bolt Drivers are not Slaves,” and “Justice for Henry”.

Speaking on behalf of the group, a bolt driver, Mr. Festus Nwabuzor, disclosed that late Henry went to drop a passenger at the Castle Hotel, situated along Limit Road, Off Sapele Road in Benin City, when one of the lodgers at the hotel, who almost hit his vehicle came out and started beating him.

He stated further that rather for officers of the NSCDC providing security at the hotel to resolve the issue, they joined the lodgers to beat the driver.

Nwabuzor called on the Nigerian Police and other relevant authorities to carry out proper investigation into the matter, with the aid of the CCTV camera at the hotel and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Another bolt driver, Mr. Rosor Ruben appealed to the state government to wade into the killing and ensure that justice was served in line with the present administration’s commitment to protect residents of Edo State.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Edo State Command, CSP Moses Yamu confirmed the killing, and told newsmen that four officers of the NSCDC have been arrested in connection with the killing and were in police custody.

CSP Yamu said the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Betty Osetimeyin has ordered proper investigation into the matter, following which the suspects would be charged to court.

The spokesperson assured the people that the police would ensure that the matter is followed up to a logical conclusion to see that justice is not just served but seen to have been served in the matter.