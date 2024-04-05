The governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, has been reminded of his promise to work with the minister of state for defence Dr Bello Matawalle to improve the deteriorating security in the state.

This assertion was made by the president, Southern Nigeria Youth Movement, Comrade Ikechukwu Nnamdi Okeke in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, yesterday.

He reminded the governor that in a two-day interactive session organised by a Coalition of Northern Civil Society Organizations, where service chiefs, minister of defence, northern governors, traditional rulers led by Sultan of Sokoto and prominent leaders in the region attended, Matawalle and Lawal promised the nation that they would work together in the fight against banditry and related criminalities to make Zamfara State safer.

He noted that unfortunately, Governor Lawal is allegedly not ready to work with the minister and alleged that daily the governor, his media aides and social media handlers always blame Matawalle’s administration from 2019 to 2023 for the insecurity in the state.

He called on the governor to stop the blame game and concentrate on restoring security in the state and urged him to do less of foreign travel to attract foreign investors when the state is not safe for indigenes not to mention foreigners, adding that dragging Matawalle’s name in the mud will not attract any public sympathy to him.

Okeke on the other hand noted that the national media is awash with the reports of the commitment of Matawalle to work with Governor Lawal to provide security in Zamfara State, noting sadly that on the part of the governor there is no such commitment or readiness to work with the minister.

He noted that after the declaration of result of the 18th March 2023 governorship election in Zamfara State, Dr Bello Matawalle accepted defeat as a democrat and challenged its outcome through the laid down judicial process as enshrined in the Constitution and the Electoral Act.

He added that after exhausting all the legal avenues up to the Supreme Court, Matawalle accepted the judgement in good fate and extended hand of friendship to Governor Lawal to work for the progress of Zamfara State.

“As a serving Minister of Defence for State, he urged Lawal to collaborate with him to curb insecurity in the state which has been there for more than 10 years.

National media constantly report the commitment of Matawalle to work with Governor Lawal to provide security in Zamfara State. On the part of the governor there is no such commitment or readiness to work with the Minister,” he said.

“The good people of Zamfara State expect him to concentrate in providing fruits of democracy and fulfil his campaign promises as Executive Governor of the state which he swore with Holy Quran to uphold the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Lawal abandoned every responsibility of any responsible government which is to provide security to the people. Zamfara boils on daily basis and in the news for killings, kidnapping for ransom, displacement of people from their ancestral homes by bandits who now operate unchallenged,” he said.

He alleged that presently, Governor Lawal is out of the country while all the 14 local government areas of the state are under heavy attacks by these criminal armed bandits forcing the state government on the recommendation of the State Security Council on 3rd April 2024, to order restriction of movement along the state’s boundary with Katsina and Sokoto from 7pm to 6am following resurgence of terrorists attacks on innocent people including Moslem worshippers who are being killed and kidnapped during morning and evening prayers in this month of Ramadan in Gusau, the state capital.

“These terrorists’ attacks occur daily yet the governor’s praise singers blame Matawalle for failure to provide security of lives and property after leaving office over 10 months ago,” he said.

“Southern Nigeria Youth Movement wants to refresh Governor Lawal’s memory that Dr Bello Matawalle has been appointed Minister of Defence for State by President Bola Tinubu to champion the Renewed Hope agenda in tackling insecurity in Nigeria which comprises Boko Haram, banditry, insurgency, kidnapping, secession (IPOB), Eastern Security Network, militancy, communal conflicts, farmers – herders conflicts, cultism, oil bunkering, piracy etc.

“The Defence Minister’s main responsibility is to manage all branches of the Nigerian Armed Forces, to maintain a modern, competent, and professional military force for the protection of the national territory, maritime interests, airspace, and constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The Minister of Defence is assisted by the Minister of State for Defence to achieve this critical national duty. Many ministers and governors across the country visit Minister of Defence for State, Dr Bello Matawalle regularly to discuss security situation of their states and ministries.

“Southern Youth have no intention to join issues with Governor Dauda Lawal and his media team, but compelled to respond in national interest,” he said.