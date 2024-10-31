In a move to resolve ongoing boundary disputes, the Federal Government has partnered with the Bauchi State Government and seven neighbouring states: Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa, Gombe, Plateau, Taraba, and Yobe to tackle all forms of boundary disputes existing among the different communities along shared borders.

LEADERSHIP gathered that boundary disputes have affected social harmony and hampered economic activities in the affected communities, where conflicts often lead to loss of lives and property.

Similarly, farmers and traders have faced challenges due to unclear land ownership, which has resulted in disputes over resource access in the affected areas in the states.

Speaking at a two-day workshop on Wednesday in Bauchi, the Director-General of the National Boundary Commission (NBC), Adamu Adaji, explained that the collaboration involves comprehensive surveys, community engagement and demarcation of boundary lines.

He stressed that effective conflict resolution will require the participation of all stakeholders, including traditional rulers and local government boundary committees.

“We are committed to fostering dialogue and understanding among the states to ensure a peaceful resolution of these issues,” Adaji said.

Bauchi State deputy governor, Auwal Jatau, emphasised the necessity of the partnership, saying that boundary disputes have resulted in heightened tensions among communities, impacting local governance and development.

“We must find a lasting solution to these conflicts to promote peace and ensure equitable resource distribution,” Jatau said.

He expressed optimism about the initiative and believes the collaboration will facilitate a more structured approach to boundary demarcation and resource sharing.

“By coming together, we can resolve our differences and work towards a common goal of development and peace,” he said.

Bauchi State Commissioner for Land and Survey Amina Katagum highlighted the role of accurate land demarcation in preventing future disputes.

Katagum noted that many conflicts stem from historical grievances and unclear land boundaries, exacerbating community tensions.

She added, “Our goal is to create a clear framework for land ownership that respects the rights of all parties involved.”