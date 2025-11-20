Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja has convicted Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of engaging terrorism act.

The court, in its judgement in Kanu’s terrorism trial on Thursday, found Kanu guilty in relation to counts one and two of the seven-count charge brought against him by the federal government.

Justice Omotosho held that the threats of violence and killings, including the declaration of sit-at-home order in the South-East States, in his many broadcasts, constituted acts of terrorism.

The judge has now moved to count three.

Details Later…