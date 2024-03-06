The Edo House of Assembly, on Wednesday, commenced impeachment proceedings against the state’s deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, over alleged perjury and violation of secrecy oath.

The Majority Leader of the House, Charity Aiguobarueghian, who announced the impeachment move during plenary, said a petition against Shaibu, dated March 5, 2024, was signed by 21 out of the 24 members of the House.

Aiguobarueghian stated that the number of lawmakers who signed the petition was more than the two-third requirement stipulated in the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

He also announced that the petition was based on two grounds of perjury and revealing of government secrets.

The speaker of the House, Blessing Agbebaku, who acknowledged receipt of the petition, directed the clerk of the House, Yahaya Omogbai, to serve the impeachment notice on the deputy governor.

Agbebaku also gave the deputy governor seven days to respond to the allegations contained in the notice of impeachment.

LEADERSHIP reports that there has be no love lost between Shaibu and his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki, in the last few months over the Edo State governorship seat and the choice of who succeeds the governor at the Dennis Osadebey Avenue seat of power.