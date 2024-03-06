Manchester City are poised to seal a quarter finals spot as they take a 3-1 advantage over Copenhagen into the second leg of their Champions League last-16 game at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

After scoring thrice in each other of their Manchester derby games against Manchester United in the Premier League, including the 3-1 victory at the weekend, Pep Guardiola’s men will look to do the double against the Danish side to progress into the UCL quarters.

Copenhagen come into the tie on the back of a 2-0 league loss at Midtjylland.

Jack Grealish is ruled out with a groin problem, while Josko Gvardiol has made a comeback to the squad after recovering from an ankle injury.

Should Gvardiol make it to the XI against Copenhagen, Guardiola may opt for a four-man backline with Nathan Ake moving to centre-back.

Given the two-goal advantage, the Citizens boss would also have an eye out for the upcoming league game against Liverpool as a few rotations can be expected.

Although back from a one-match ban, midfielder Lukas Lerager is out injured and joins the likes of Theo Sander, Davit Khocholava and Viktor Claesson in the club’s treatment room.

Emil Hojlund may need to pass a late fitness test ahead of kick-off, with one of Andreas Cornelius, Jordan Larsson or Roony Bardghji in line to lead the attack alongside Mohamed Elyounoussi and Elias Achouri.