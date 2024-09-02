Hajiya Aya Dada Yar’Adua, the mother of former Nigerian President, Umaru Yar’adua has passed away.

She was 102 years old.

According to reliable sources, the matriarch of the Yar’Adua dynasty died peacefully at her home, surrounded by loved ones.

The family announced that the deceased will be laid to rest on Tuesday in Katsina as sympathisers have already begun to gather at the family residence to offer their condolences.

The late matriarch was a respected figure in the community, and her longevity and wisdom earned her admiration from many.

Her son, Umaru Yar’adua, served as President of Nigeria from 2007 until his passing in 2010.