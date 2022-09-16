President Muhammadu Buhari has shared in the joy of elevation for The Church of the Lord (TCL) Worldwide and entire Body of Christ, with election of His Holiness, The Most Rev. Dr. Rufus Okikiola Olubiyi Ositelu as president of World Council of Churches (WCC) for Africa.

President Buhari in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina congratulated the Primate of TLC, Dr Ositelu, who made history as first African from an African instituted church and first head of Church in Nigeria to occupy the respected position of for Africa since it was formed in Amsterdam, Netherlands in 1948.

Buhari appreciated the delegates at the 11th WCC General Assembly on September 5th, 2022 in Karlsruhe Germany for the honour and recognition, after taking into consideration the Primate’s love for God, sacrifice for others and dedication to service of humanity, especially in Nigeria.

The President expressed believe that the election of Dr Ositelu to the exalted and esteemed position further highlights the efforts in spreading the gospel of Christ, particularly in Nigeria, and the impact of the good work, which has brought transformed many lives, lifted many homes and shown the way of hope and righteousness for the fallen, desperate and hopeless.

Dr. Ositelu, who is the incumbent and fourth Primate of TCL worldwide, is the former vice president of the Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN) and served successfully as a member of WCC central committee – the highest decision-making body of the WCC.

The president prayed that the Almighty God who has favoured the Primate, will grant him good health, strength and wisdom to deliver on the mandate.