Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni has commissioned Amphibious Excavator Swamp Buggy purchased by the state to clear water channels and curb the menace of flooding in the downstream communities.

The governor explained that it has become necessary to procure the heavy duty equipment to uproot plants on water channels blocking the flow of water.

Buni further said that the equipment would also be used for excavation and desilting of the channels to increase the flow of water through the channels.

According to him, “This machine would remove plants on the water and excavate the water ways to increase water flow via the channels to minimise flooding of farms and houses.

“The yearly problem of floods taking over farmlands and communities due to forceful diversion of water from the rivers by blockage, would be a thing of the past.”

Governor Buni has directed immediate deployment of the equipment to river Yobe and its tributaries to uproot typha grass on the river and excavate the water ways.