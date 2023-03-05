Nigerian artistes, Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, and Victony are billed to perform at this year’s edition of the Dreamville Festival.

They will perform alongside artistes like Usher, Drake, Lil Durk, Ari Lennox, City Girls, Sean Paul, Summer Walker, J.I.D, GloRilla, Bas, Waka Flaka Flame, Mario, and many more. The festival will be held at the Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina, on the 1st and 2nd of April 2023.

Victony will perform on the first day, while Burna Boy and Ayra Starr will join J. Cole and Drake on the second.

Since its launch in 2018, Dreamville Festival has become one of the most anticipated music concerts, with guests regularly travelling from across the globe to attend this one-of-a-kind music experience.

The festival, an outdoor weekend music celebration, was curated by internationally-acclaimed hip-hop artist, J. Cole, and his Dreamville team. The festival also marks an annual reunion for Dreamville Records as J. Cole taps the entire roster to perform at the festival.

The artistes on this roster include Ari Lennox, Bas, J.I.D, EarthGang, Cozz, Omen, and Lute. With riveting performances that highlight their latest chart-topping projects, old-school throwbacks, and unreleased music, this festival is usually dedicated to day-one Dreamville fans.

Beyond the musical experience that the Dreamville Festival provides, it also gives local artisans, muralists, and businesses a chance to make huge sales. The weekend celebration has also become well-known for blending stadium headliners alongside exciting up-and-coming acts.