Liverpool will leapfrog Arsenal to the top of the Premier League table if they avoid defeat at Burnley on Tuesday, Boxing Day, before title-chasing rivals Aston Villa head to Manchester United later and the Gunners wait two days to host West Ham.

A pair of contrasting draws at home to United and Arsenal have kept Liverpool on a steady pace to challenge for the title, despite having yet to sparkle and dazzle like true champions might.

Likewise, Vincent Kompany is out to keep his Burnley side looking up having hit a decent form of late in their battle.

Midfielders Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Jack Cork and Aaron Ramsey could all return for Burnley after spells on the sidelines.

Luca Koleosho remains absent with a long-term knee injury to beat the drop.

Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas has been ruled out for an extended period after he broke his collarbone against Arsenal on Saturday.

Manager Jurgen Klopp is unsure if Luis Diaz will be fit after he suffered a knock to his knee in that match.

Head-to-head

– Liverpool have won seven of their eight Premier League games at Turf Moor, which is their highest away win against any side they’ve faced at least five times in the competition.

– The two victories Burnley have recorded in 16 Premier League games against Liverpool came at home in August 2016 and away in January 2021.

– Burnley have lost eight of their nine Premier League home games so far this season. They have also picked up five more points on the road this season than they have at home.

-The Clarets have lost five of their last seven league games on Boxing Day, with their only victory in that period coming against Middlesbrough in the top flight in 2016.

– Liverpool have found the net in each of their last 13 away games, scoring 30 goals in the process.

– The Reds have recovered a top-flight high of 19 points from losing positions in league fixtures this season, suffering just one league defeat in 2023-24 despite falling behind in 10 matches.

-The Reds have won their past six Boxing Day matches since a 2-1 defeat at Manchester City in 2013.