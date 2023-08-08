BYM Condemns Killing Of Umar Idris In Heipang

Berom Youth Moulder Association (BYM) has confirmed the killing of one Umar Idris by suspected criminals who invaded Heipang community of Barki Ladi local government area of Plateau State. The group condemned his killing as a callous act done without provocation.

BYM said one other person sustained gunshot wounds and is currently receiving treatment in a private hospital in Heipang Barkin Ladi between the hours of 7pm and 8pm on Sunday.

According to a statement issued in Jos by BYM national publicity secretary Rwang Tengwong condemned the act of criminality where some hoodlums attacked innocent citizens who were returning from the popular Kara Cattle Market.

“This unprovoked act of criminality is totally condemnable particularly at a time that we have put behind us the past to work with government to ensure lasting peace in our communities,” Tengwong said.

He said from reports gathered from security meeting between Sector 4 Commander of the Special Task Force, “Operation Save Haven”, Col. US Abdulsalam, youths and stakeholders in Heipang, the entire community was thrown into confusion when the incident happened.

Investigation revealed that the community immediately organised its vigilante group to the spot where the shooting took place and the hoodlums escaped through the Potato Value Chain Market recently built by the immediate past administration in the state.