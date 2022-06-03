A Nigeria man, Obinna Igbokwe, on Thursday shot his wife, Tangela, and grandmother before killing self in Texas, United States of America .

Though the wife is critically injured and hospitalised, her grandmother died from the injury.

According to a local report, Igbokwe had left home with his three-month-old son, after shooting both women in their heads on Wednesday.

While on the run, Igbokwe dropped the child in a car seat at a local hotel.

When the police were alerted of his presence in the area, the suspect shot himself and died from the injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday read, “On June 2, 2022, at about 12:00am, detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were contacted by the Corsicana Police Department and advised they had Mansa Igbokwe in their care.

“According to the Corsicana Police Department, a male dropped off the child in a car seat at a local hotel and said he would be right back, but never returned.

“Since the male did not return, the Corsicana Police Department was contacted and learned the male left in a white passenger car, which they believed to be Igbokwe.

“Additional alerts were sent out to local Ellis and Navarro County law enforcement agencies alerting them that Igbokwe was in the area.

“At about 1:05 am, Ennis Police Department Officers located the white Honda Igbokwe was driving and attempted to stop the vehicle.

“After a short pursuit, the Honda stopped in a parking lot where officers observed and heard a single gunshot come from the interior of the Honda.

“Law enforcement officers began life-saving measures and summoned medical personnel, but due to the severity of the injury Igbokwe succumbed to his wounds at a Dallas Hospital at about 5:20 am.

“Mansa Igbokwe is safe and unharmed and has been reunited with his family. Our hearts are with the family affected by this tragic and horrific crime and we are working with the victims to ensure they receive support and assistance.”