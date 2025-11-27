The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, has reaffirmed the Nigerian Air Force’s commitment to supporting the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in its constitutional mandate of producing combat-ready and professionally competent officers.

The CAS made the pledge when he hosted the Commandant of the NDA, Major General Oluyemi Olatoye, at the Headquarters of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

In a statement by the NAF Spokesman, Air Cdre Ehimen Ejodame, Chief of the Air Staff congratulated the Commandant on his appointment, describing it as a testament to his proven competence, dedication, and exemplary service.

Air Marshal Aneke, who once served as Deputy Commandant of the NDA, noted that the visit was both symbolic and significant, adding that his time at the Academy “deepened my appreciation of the NDA’s critical role as the foundation of leadership development and character moulding for the officer corps.”

The CAS further described the NDA as the cradle of military professionalism, where the future leadership of the Armed Forces is shaped.

He emphasised that the Academy remains central to producing officers who are mentally resilient, morally upright, and operationally prepared to defend the nation in an evolving security environment.

Aneke stressed that sustaining a professional and combat-ready officer corps requires sustained collaboration in training, faculty development, capacity building, and exposure to real-time operational environments.

He assured the Commandant of the NAF’s readiness to deepen cooperation, stating, “The Nigerian Air Force will continue to support the NDA to ensure it produces officers who are fully equipped to contribute meaningfully to national defence.”

In his response, the Commandant, Major General Olatoye, expressed appreciation for the warm reception and pledged to build on the structures, reforms, and legacies established by his predecessors.

He affirmed that the NDA under his leadership will strengthen collaboration with the Services, stating, “We are committed to ensuring that the Academy remains globally competitive, academically sound, and strategically aligned with the contemporary needs of the Armed Forces.”

The Commandant further emphasised the NDA’s dedication to enhancing its curriculum, leadership development frameworks, and character-molding processes, noting that “our goal is to produce officers who embody excellence, discipline, and readiness for the demands of modern warfare.”

Both leaders expressed confidence that the strengthened partnership will further advance the development of competent, disciplined, and combat-ready officers for the Armed Forces of Nigeria.