Jude Bellingham scored deep in added time to help Real Madrid secured a slim 1-0 win over resilient Union Berlin side at the Santiago Bernabeu in their Group C opener of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

The match in Madrid looked like it was heading for a draw when substitute Federico Valverde’s shot ricocheted off two players in Union’s crowded penalty area before falling to Bellingham, who turned it into the net for his sixth goal in six games this season.

The 94th-minute goal also ensured that Madrid kept up their 100% record this campaign, earning them a sixth straight win.

“I’m a confident lad but I really couldn’t have hoped for things to start as well as this in terms of goals,” said Bellingham, who was signed from Borussia Dortmund in June for €103 million ($109.94 million).

“We’ve played five in LaLiga, one in the Champions League and won all six so we can’t really complain about that.

“I think we dominated the match and created good chances so we deserved the win. I’m just so grateful to my team mates and the staff here who’ve done such a good job of integrating me.”

Madrid dominated possession in the first half but found it difficult to break down Union, who defended resolutely and were impressively marshalled at the back by veteran Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci – a summer signing from Juventus.

Real forward Joselu was lively from the start but missed two headed opportunities early in the match.