Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika, has given a tearful address in which she thanked first responders for trying to save her husband’s life after he was fatally shot on a Utah university campus.

In a livestream, standing beside her husband’s empty chair that he used during podcast tapings, she quoted the Bible and spoke about his love for President Donald Trump, Vice-President JD Vance, the US and the couple’s two children.

Kirk, a 31-year-old right-wing activist, was shot dead on Wednesday during an open-air speaking event in Orem. His suspected killer, Tyler Robinson, was arrested on Thursday night after surrendering to police.

In her remarks, Mrs Kirk pledged: “My husband’s voice will remain.”

Friday’s broadcast from Turning Point USA’s headquarters in Arizona began with several minutes of silence, as the camera framed Charlie Kirk’s empty chair.

As his widow started speaking, she looked upwards and whispered a silent prayer.

She then thanked first responders who tried to save him, her husband’s staff, and the White House.

“Mr President, my husband loved you. And he knew that you loved him too,” she said tearfully, also thanking Vance and his wife Usha for accompanying the casket back to Arizona.

“But most of all, Charlie loved his children. And he loved me. With all his heart. And he made sure I knew that every day.”

In a later Instagram post, Mrs Kirk echoed comments she made on the livestream and shared videos and photos of her sitting over her husband’s casket.