The Dangote Coal Mines Limited has walked off with coveted accolades for its philanthropic strides as Nigeria’s federal lawmakers and host communities endorsed its Social investment strides in Kogi state.

Speaking during a fact-finding visit to the Dangote Coal Mines Limited at Ankpa on Thursday in Kogi state, the chairman of, the House of Representatives Committee on Federal Road Safety Commission, Hon Akinfolarin Mayowa Samuel, said his committee was satisfied with the performance and the relationship between the Dangote Coal Mines and its host communities.

House of Representatives committees on the Federal Road Safety Commission and its counterpart- the Committee on Solid Minerals Development-had visited the Dangote Coal Mines Limited in Ankpa on a fact-finding mission to authenticate the outcome of an Interactive Session held earlier at the National Assembly in October.

The committee on Road Safety had at the Interactive Session given the company a clean bill of health, saying its various innovations and collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps had helped to bring down the rate of auto crashes in the country.

During yesterday’s visit, Hon Samuel said: “We are satisfied with the performance of the Dangote Coal Mines Limited in terms of its relationship with communities, and its efforts in ensuring road safety.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said it has become important for the committees to visit the host communities to get first-hand information on the operations of the company sequel to the motion moved by Hon Abdullahi Ibrahim Halims, who represents the Ankpa/Omala/Olamaboro constituency in the House of Representatives.

v