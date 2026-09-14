In a striking endorsement of change, the Centre for Public Integrity (CPI), a leading pro-democracy civil rights organisation, has commended the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, for what it describes as a “remarkable and historic transformation” in the Nigerian Army’s operational conduct, particularly regarding security restoration and military-civil relations.

In a statement released on Sunday and signed by the group’s convener, Dr John Samuel Nang, the coalition noted that the military, under Lt. Gen. Shaibu’s leadership, has exhibited unprecedented professionalism and strategic effectiveness, particularly across Northern Nigeria.

The statement highlighted the Army’s significant progress in tackling the security challenges that have long plagued the region.

It said “Under the visionary leadership of Lt. Gen. Waidi Shaibu, the Nigerian Army has launched a decisive and unyielding offensive against the strongholds of Boko Haram, ISWAP, and armed bandits in the North-East and North-West,” Dr Nang articulated. “Terrorist bastions are being dismantled, key commanders neutralised, and displaced communities are finally regaining the confidence to return to their ancestral homes and farms.”

The group stated that the military’s proactive stance has substantially decreased the incidence of raids, kidnappings, and highway ambushes that once crippled economic activities in the North.

Dr Nang further highlighted the transformation in community relations, asserting that civil-military engagement has evolved into a standard of professionalism and empathy.

According to him, the relationship between civilians and security forces, once marred by deep-seated suspicion, has undergone a positive metamorphosis, with the rights advocate crediting the COAS for enforcing strict adherence to human rights, operational protocols, and community outreach initiatives.

“Today, citizens no longer perceive the soldier as a source of fear, but as a protector and ally in peacebuilding,” the statement continued. “The Army’s Civil-Military Affairs department has significantly enhanced its efforts through corporate social responsibility initiatives, community dialogues, and medical outreach programmes. This elevated standard of professionalism has nurtured profound trust between rural communities and frontline troops.” The coalition highly commended the COAS for fostering collaboration within Nigeria’s security framework.

The statement noted that the Army’s willingness to cultivate cooperative relationships with the Police, the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and local vigilante groups has led to improved intelligence gathering and quicker response times.

“The era of inter-agency rivalry is swiftly giving way to strategic synergy. This unified front among our security agencies has become a nightmare for criminal elements,” Dr Nang asserted.

The Convener, Dr Nang, urged Nigerians to continue offering timely and actionable intelligence to the military.

“Security is a collective responsibility. As the military under Lt. Gen. Waidi Shaibu continues to fulfil its mandate, we call upon all patriotic citizens to support our troops, uphold the law, and stand united against those who jeopardise the peace and sovereignty of our nation.”