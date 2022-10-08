The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, has lauded the contributions of the civil service towards nation building and national development.

He gave the commendation when he joined the staff of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to mark the 2022 Nigerian Civil Service Week celebration in Abuja.

Dare, who conferred awards on 18 staff of the Ministry for their outstanding performances, charged the staff of the Ministry to continue to align themselves with the present administration’s mandate to the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation to institutionalise performance management system and ensure efficient service delivery in the conduct of government business.

“Performance Management Service allows a mechanism for tracking the productivity of employees consistently and measurably which in establishment, ensures that employees and departments across the organizations are working effectively towards achieving organizational goals,” Dare said in a statement signed by the Ministry’s director of press and public relations, Muhammed Manger.

The Minister explained that, “As the leader of the team, it is important for me to celebrate with the staff for the good works that the Ministry has recorded”, adding that, “without the commitment of the civil servants, the Ministry cannot deliver on its mandate since civil servants are the engine room of any government.”

He, therefore, urged staff to remain focused and more committed to the service of their fatherland in line with the policy thrust of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Also speaking, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, stated that the Civil Service Week is celebrated annually in Nigeria, in compliance with the 1999 Tangier Declaration by African Ministers for Public Service, which is set aside on every June 23 for celebration of African Public Service Day (APSD) to recognise the values and virtues of the service to the community.

Represented by the permanent secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar, the Head of Service recommended that the nation should recognise the importance of the federal civil service towards the civil servant.

She applauded the team leaders, the Minister and the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development for putting up the activities to mark the Civil Service Week, and urged civil servants to continue to put in their best so as to ensure a better Nigeria.