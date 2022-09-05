The Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, has resigned from the cabinet of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu over the latest building collapse in Oniru, Lekki area of Lagos.

LEADERSHIP reports that five persons were confirmed dead after the seven-storey building, which was under construction, collapsed in the early hours of Sunday.

However, due to the collapse, the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, accepted the resignation of the Commissioner on Monday.

In a press statement by the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, the Salako’s resignation was part of the ongoing restructuring of the ministry and its agencies.

The statement reads, “This is a prelude to the restructuring of the Ministry and its agencies.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu thanks the Commissioner for his services to the State and wishes him success in his future endeavours.

“The Governor warns all players in the sector to respect the law or face the consequences of any indiscretion, no matter who the perpetrators are.”