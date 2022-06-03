Some aggrieved elders and youths have vowed to resist alleged moves by the All Progressives Congress (APC) executives in Potiskum local government of Yobe State to substitute the winner of the party’s House of Assembly candidate in the area.

A 55 years APC stakeholder in Potiskum Alhaji Abdullahi Tsula, in a chat with LEADERSHIP Friday, said all delegates of the local government and the entire people of Potiskum were surprise to hear that another House of Assembly primary election was held in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital.

Tsula said, “We had a successful Potiskum central House of Assembly primary election at the local government community town hall on Thursday, 26th of May, where three aspirants, Ahmed Adamu (Sarkin Ado), Fatsuma Umaru Bubaram and Dauda Zamani participated.

“During the primaries, Ahmed Adamu (Sarkin Ado) won with 24 out of 35 votes while the remaining scored one vote each with some invalid votes and all the security agents’ presence at the primary election including INEC officials were there and have signed. I am yet to understand what is happening, we will not agree,” he said.

Also, another APC elder in Potiskum, Alhaji Haruna Chinaka, alleged that the party executives have substituted the name of APC candidate Ahmed Adamu (Sarkin Ado) with someone who did not participate in the primary election.

“It is quite unbelievable that the people’s choice Ahmed Adamu (Sarkin Ado) will be substituted with Bar. Ahmed Kalil, who to my knowledge, did not participate in the House of Assembly primary election held in Potiskum,” Chinaka reiterated.

A youth, Shu’aibu Mohammed Guza said “We will resist any move that will create disharmony in our town especially on the imposing of a candidate that was not in the contest let alone clinching the in Potiskum central’s house of assembly ticket.”

However, APC chairman in Potiskum local government Alhaji Bala Musa Lawan while responding on the allegation said, “To my knowledge the candidate for Potiskum central is Bar. Ahmed Kalil and there was nothing like the primary election for that position on Thursday, 26th May in Potiskum as they claimed.

“The insinuation was false because what happened at the Potiskum conference hall was the affirmation of the member Mamudo constituency not for Potiskum central,” he said.