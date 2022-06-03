The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the conviction of one Aderibigbe Sheu, for posing as a widow resident in the United States of America (USA) to defraud unsuspecting victims.

Aderibigbe, a native of Osogbo, Osun State was one of the 30 suspected internet fraudsters arrested in Malete, Moro local government area of Kwara State on September 19, 2021 during a sting operation by operatives of the EFCC.

He was charged by the anti-graft agency on one count of cybercrime and retention of proceeds of crime before Justice Muhammed Sani of the Federal High Court, sitting in Ilorin.

Upon arraignment in court, the defendant pleaded guilty to the charge preferred against him by the EFCC.

Following his ‘guilty plea’, counsel to the EFCC, Rasheedat Alao, reviewed the facts of the case and tendered the extra-judicial statements of the defendant including the phone, laptop and other incriminating materials printed from his devices, which were admitted in evidence.

She urged the court to consider the guilty plea of the defendant, her extra-judicial statements, and all the exhibits tendered to convict the defendant as charged.

In his judgment, Justice Sani held that the court was satisfied with the evidence before it pronounced Aderibigbe guilty of the charge and sentenced him to three years imprisonment with option of N982,403 fine.

The court also ordered that the iPhone 7+ and laptop, which were used to perpetrate the crime be forfeited to the federal government.