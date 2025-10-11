The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed that the Super Eagles’ return to Nigeria from South Africa has been delayed after the aircraft conveying the team developed a technical fault mid-air.

In a statement on Saturday, the Federation said the ValueJet Airline aircraft transporting the delegation from Polokwane, South Africa, to Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, suffered a cracked windscreen shortly after taking off from Luanda, Angola, where it had made a scheduled refuelling stop.

“The same aircraft had flown some members of the delegation to Polokwane on Thursday night, arriving in the South African city on Friday morning,” the NFF said.

“However, after a routine refueling stop in Luanda, Angola (where the plane also stopped to refuel on Thursday night, and where the same plane had stopped to refuel to and from Bloemfontein in South Africa for the Matchday 8 encounter between the Super Eagles and the Bafana Bafana last month), the aircraft suffered a cracked windscreen mid-air after take-off, and the pilot did well to guide the airplane safely back to the airport in Luanda,” the statement added.

The NFF assured fans that no one was injured in the incident, commending the pilot’s composure and professionalism in ensuring the safety of everyone onboard.

According to the Federation, immediate steps were being taken to ensure the team’s prompt arrival in Uyo ahead of Tuesday’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying clash against the Squirrels of Benin Republic at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

“ValueJet Airline and the relevant Federal Government of Nigeria authorities, including the Hon. Minister of Aviation, the Hon. Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Chief of Staff to Mr. President, are working assiduously to get the necessary overflying and landing permits for another aircraft to fly from Lagos, pick the delegation in Luanda and fly them to Uyo,” the statement said.

The Super Eagles are expected to arrive in Uyo as soon as the replacement aircraft is cleared for operation.