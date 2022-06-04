Credo Advisory a strategic communications consultancy based in Abuja, has been lauded for its Covid -19 response and collaboration with government as it celebrates its 5th anniversary on June 5.

The firm collaborates with governments, international organizations, donors, and private sector to design and implement communication interventions to raise awareness on national and developmental issues, build trust with diverse target groups, and to effect change.

In celebrating this milestone, the Chief Executive Officer/Founder, Mrs. Awele Okigbo, said that the firm’s success has been fuelled by working with passionate, dynamic people who share the same vision.

She stated, “starting Credo was my way of creating a vehicle to support clients in achieving communication excellence. Apart from attaining significant impact with our client work, the rewarding part has been seeing the firm scale its services across various sectors and in Africa.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The former National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu, expressed his gratitude to Credo for providing the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 with risk and strategic communications technical assistance.

“Credo Advisory has been a critical partner in Nigeria’s COVID-19 response. Their commitment to the response and professionalism was exceptional. We are grateful for their support during what was clearly a difficult period for all of us.”

Over the last five years, the firm has made a name for itself (particularly in the health and power sector space) by providing best practice communications services to the World Bank, United States Agency for International Development (USAID), United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, etc. in addition to private sector partners.

It is a strategic member of the Global Communications Alliance (GCA) – a network of independent communication and public affairs agencies across North America, Europe, South America, Africa, Australia, and Asia. GCA members are known for their award-winning campaigns and successful engagement strategies.