The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate for Ikom/Boki Federal Constituency, Ntufam Henry Ojugo, has said his ambition was driven by the need to provide “robust representation” and end “selfish representation” in the constituency.

Ojugo accused the current All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker of abandoning the constituents after the last election.

“He is not present with his people. He is not there to motivate them. The people do not even know him. Those who know him knew him when he went campaigning. After the campaign, they’ve not seen him again,” he alleged.

Ojugo rejected the claims that the party is weak in the state.

He declared that the party has structures to win the forthcoming election in the state and in his constituency.

During an interview yesterday, the former state accountant-general said the notion of a weak NDC was being peddled to discourage voters.

“Who told you that NDC don’t have structures on ground? The structure may not be as formidable as that of the APC. Money does not count in politics.

Except for some of you who will be bought over. A man who knows his onions will not sell his mandate,” Ojugo stated.

Ojugo, a technocrat, pledged a people-centred approach anchored on mobilisation and attracting federal projects.

“First, I will mobilise the people and give them a sense of hope and belonging,” he said, adding that he has the capacity, experience, and ability to attract government presence to his people.

The candidate decried the lack of development in Ikom, the senatorial district headquarters, and cited decaying infrastructure as proof of failed leadership. “There is hardly any government presence in Ikom. A senatorial headquarters that does not have any public health facility, a senatorial district headquarters that does not have any educational institution of repute. We cannot continue like this. The people of Ikom have been rubbished,” he lamented. He also highlighted the deplorable condition of the Ikom-Obudu federal highway, calling for cooperation among lawmakers. “Synergy is the in thing. If those five people in the National Assembly cooperate… I bet you it will be done. You don’t fight to take glory individually,” he said.

On social development, Ojugo linked youth unemployment to rising vices and stressed the need for women empowerment. “The youths of Ikom do not have hope for the future. Youth mobilisation and empowerment are not there, and you find our youths going into drugs, because an idle mind is the devil’s workshop,” he maintained.

“If you educate a woman, you educate the society at large. If you empower a woman, you empower a society at large,” he added.