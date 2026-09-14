Troops of 4 Brigade Nigerian Army, “Operation Wabaizigan” have arrested a suspected kidnapper and recovered an AK-47 rifle and ammunition during an operation on Benin–Sapele Road in Ikpoba-Okha LGA of Edo State.

This was disclosed in a statement yesterday by the assistant director Army Public Relations, 4 Brigade Nigerian Army, Benin, Kennedy Anyanwu.

He said the suspect identified as Olamide Oyeniyi was arrested on 12th September, 2026, at the Obaretin Community by troops conducting operations to disrupt criminal activities and safeguard major transportation routes within the area.

Anyanwu said the items recovered from the suspect included one AK-47 rifle, one magazine and eight rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition. Other items recovered are one Tecno mobile phone, two bags, one torchlight, one music box and assorted charms.

He stated the suspect and the recovered items are in the troops’ custody for further investigation, while efforts were on to establish his links to other criminal elements and determine his possible involvement in kidnapping and related activities on the route.

“Troops of 4 Brigade Nigerian Army, Operation WABAIZIGAN, have arrested a suspected kidnapper and recovered an AK-47 rifle and ammunition during an operation along the Benin–Sapele Road in Ikpoba-Okha LGA of Edo State.

“The suspect, identified as Olamide Oyeniyi, was arrested on 12 September 2026 at the Obaretin Community by troops who were conducting operations to safeguard major transportation routes within the area,” he added.

Anyanwu stated that the Nigerian Army remains focused on denying criminal elements freedom of action and ensuring the safety of communities and critical transportation corridors, while sustaining coordinated operations with other security agencies to strengthen security across Edo State.