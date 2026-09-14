Presidential candidate of the Action Alliance (AA), Oluwadare Joseph Faduri, popularly known as Fadojoe, has urged Nigerian youths and women to take active roles in politics and reject what he described as a system driven by money and self-interest.

Faduri, in a statement, explained that his decision to venture into politics in 2022 was driven by concerns about hardship, unemployment, insecurity, and economic challenges facing Nigerians.

Presenting his agenda, he said his administration, if elected, would restore the fuel subsidy as part of measures to reduce petrol prices, while making electricity generation and distribution a major priority.

On the economy, Faduri advocated promoting locally manufactured vehicles, saying that greater patronage of Nigerian-made cars would stimulate local industries and create millions of jobs.

He also criticised what he described as the practice of using women and youths to win elections and subsequently sidelining them in governance.

According to him, “This country needs a younger generation like us to run it. We have the exposure needed and the empathy, having suffered in the early years while growing up as an orphan. If you have not suffered before, you will not understand what it is to suffer.

“The fact remains that some of these people have never suffered in their lives. For the past 30 years, they have been enjoying the best of Nigeria,” he said.

Faduri also advocated free and compulsory education, improved welfare for teachers and better public healthcare, while calling for increased investment in electricity generation.

On the Action Alliance, Faduri called on the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, to “do the needful” by obeying the court order he referenced on the leadership of the party.

He urged the INEC chairman to recognise Barrister Kenneth Udeze as the authentic chairman of the party and recognise his candidacy.